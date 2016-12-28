Police probe shooting in Veteran's Park

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m., officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department agency responded to Veteran's Park, 700 S. Wagner St., in regard to a male threatening suicide.

According to a news release from Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock, upon officers' arrival, a 53-year-old male from Wapakoneta was located in a vehicle.

The male exited his vehicle and officers discovered he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach.

The subject, Scot A. Jones, was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Wapakoneta Fire/EMS. No one else was injured.

According to Hunlock, this incident remains under investigation.