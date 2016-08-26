Police honored for Click-It work

The Wapakoneta Police Department was honored for their exemplary efforts during the Click It or Ticket campaign. The Department was nominated by Tim Sabranksy of the Southwest Ohio Law Enforcement Liaison and presented their award on behalf of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The Wapakoneta Police Department is a longtime supporter of the National Mobilizations to help make Ohio’s roadways safer,” said Sabransky, “Their dedication, long term commitment and outstanding service to the community through awareness and enforcement of seat belt use can stand as an example for all law enforcement agencies.”

Chief Russel Hunlock, along with Wapakoneta Safety Service Director Chad Scott, Capt. Daniel Springs and Lt. Scott Carrico of the Ohio State Highway Patrol accepted. Also present were Officers Jordan Reineke, Cody Jenkins, and Jordan Barnes, and Lt. Joe Welker who were the top four in activity during the campaign. Hunlock acknowledged their hard work along with the rest of the police department.

See Saturday's paper for the full story.