Police chief sworn in

The Wapakoneta Police Department has shown steady improvement over the years and the department's new head man has every intention of continuing that trend.

Calvin Schneider was sworn in as chief of police on October 16, replacing Russel Hunlock.

Schnieder, is a native of Wapakoneta; he graduated from Wapakoneta High School In 1995 before receiving a bachelor's degree in criminal Justice from… For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.