Playoff bound!!!!!

For the seniors on the Wapakoneta Redskins varsity football team, they are a band of brothers.

For the members of the team, they are a family.

After defeating the Van Wert Cougars, 52-6, on Friday night at Harmon Field, they celebrated taking care of business and sharing the Western Buckeye League title when the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans beat the St. Marys Roughriders, 13-7. The Redskins, Titans and Roughriders all finished the WBL schedule 8-1 and overall record of 9-1. All three teams also will make the state playoffs.

