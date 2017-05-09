Pit stop ends in stabbing

According to Cridersville Chief of Police John Drake, a fuel stop in the middle of the night led to a stabbing during a domestic incident.

Drake said two individuals were at the Fuel Mart on the corner of South Dixie Highway and East Main Street at approximately 3 a.m. Monday, when they allegedly got into an argument. The incident ended when one person stabbed the other. The pair then returned to their vehicle before leaving together.

