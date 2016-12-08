Piche resigns Botkins post

The Botkins Village Council is now accepting applications for the position of Village Administrator. Current Village Administrator, Ryan Piche, has accepted a new position as City Manager of the City of Caro, Michigan. Piche will remain with the Village of Botkins throughout the transition to the new Administrator.

Piche came to Botkins from Albany, N.Y., where he served the state of New York and Schenectady County. Piche has been with the Village of Botkins since July of 2014. Before him, Administrator Jesse Kent served the Village for five years.

For questions, comments, or interest in the available position, please call the Village office at (937) 693-4368, or contact the office via e-mail, at administrator@botkinsohio.com.

Applications will be accepted until December 21st, with a final candidate to be in place by late January.

