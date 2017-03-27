Pheasants Forever hosts banquet

The Auglaize County Chapter of Pheasants Forever conducted its 28th annual banquet Saturday evening in the Junior Fair Building at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. A total 350 people purchased tickets and were expected to attend the event.

The $80 ticket includes a yearlong membership to Pheasants Forever, the Habitat Organization, in addition to the meal and banquet itself. The evening’s events included hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffle drawings, games, silent auction and live auction, with auctioneers courtesy of Myers Auction Service, all to help fundraise for Pheasants Forever.

The goal of Pheasants Forever as a national organization is to conserve pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, education and other programs. Local chapter membership is important because Pheasants Forever allows individual chapters to decide how they will spend funds raised during the banquet. On a national level, 14.1 million historical acres have been conserved through Pheasants Forever.

