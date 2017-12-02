Pedestrian hit, killed by CSX train

truck and killed by a CSX freight train Friday evening near the crossing at North Street.

Dayton media stated the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta Police Chief Calvin Schneider issued a news release at 9:49 p.m.

It stated that the department “received a call of a train/pedestrian accident at the CSX Railroad crossing at Auglaize Street. Officers arrived within a minute of being notified and found the pedestrian to be deceased.”

The release went on to say that “The investigation Is on-going but there are no indications of foul play. We are still getting statements from witnesses and making sure that all family is notified before we release the name of the deceased.

Schneider said the department received assistance in this investigation by the CSX Police, the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol and the Wapakoneta Fire Department.

A CSX spokesperson said the train was headed to Cincinnati with 83 loaded cars, 13 empty cars and four locomotives.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s office issued a statement at 10:13 p.m. Friday that the tracks had been cleared and back open.