Pedestrian hit, killed by CSX train

A statement from CSX Transportation reported in other media states that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a CSX freight train at approximately 5:30 p.m. today. The report is unconfirmed since the Auglaize County Sheriff's office has deferred calls regarding the issue to the Wapakoneta Police Department. A WPD dispatcher said there would be no comment until Wapakoneta Police Chief Calvin Schneider issues a news release later this evening. A phone call to CSX was transferred to an after-hours media line where a message requesting comment was left.