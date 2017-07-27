Patrol Identifies Victims from State Fair Accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a ride accident which resulted in the death of one person and injured seven others. The accident occurred at the Ohio State Fair yesterday at 7:24 p.m. on a ride called the Fireball, which is operated by Amusements of America.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the fairgrounds.

The following were injured and transported to area hospitals:

• Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

• Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

• Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

• Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

• Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

• Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

• A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family