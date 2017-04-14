Patel, boating group receive tourism honors

The Greater Grand Lake Region (GGLR) Visitors Center of Auglaize and Mercer Counties conducted its Annual Awards Luncheon on Thursday at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. The 2016 Ambassador of the Year award winner was Hemant Patel, and the 2016 Stahr Award was presented to the United States Fresh Water Boater's Alliance. Jonathan Williams, 2016 GGLR Visitors Center President, was also recognized by this year's president, Muhummad Khokhar.

