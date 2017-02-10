Party time

The halls of Wapakoneta Elementary School echoed with laughter Friday afternoon as each classroom celebrated the upcoming Valentine's Day.

For the teachers, the annual Valentine's Day party is something to look forward to, because they don't have to worry about planning the event. Parents are responsible for planning the games and activities, which means each party — and each year — is different and unique.

Fourth grade teacher Connie Ferenbaugh expressed her gratefulness for the parents' help on this holiday that highlights love and friendship.

For the full story, see Saturday's edition of the WDN.