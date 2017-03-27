Party panel  to fill empty council seat

The Auglaize County Democratic Central Committee will meet on Saturday to fill the Wapakoneta City Council seat recently vacated by Randy Fisher.

Members of the committee from precincts within Wapakoneta will be eligible to vote for Fisher’s replacement.

Fisher’s last meeting was March 20. He had been an At-Large Councilman since 2013, having himself been appointed to fill out the unexpired term of Steve Walter. He was elected to his first full term in 2013 and re-elected in 2015. Fisher resigned because of a move to Fryburg.

Whoever is selected to fill Fisher’s seat would do so until Dec. 31.

