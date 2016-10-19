Parade leads off WapaWeen

Things are about to get spooky here in Wapakoneta.

On Thursday the 2016 Wapakoneta Halloween Parade kicks off as one of the first of many Halloween events at 6:30 p.m. It will feature around 120 floats and participants, Aubrey Hawk, of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce said. The parade will begin at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds entrance and make its way down Auglaize Street before stopping at Park Street.

Just before the parade, a costume contest sponsored by the Wapakoneta Family YMCA will be held downtown in front of the judges table at 6 p.m. The funniest and most creative costumes will be chosen out of two age groups — 4 to 8 and 9 and up.

WapaWeen events will take place the rest of the following week.

