Paper mill in the works for Wapakoneta

From greenhouses to cardboard, Wapakoneta’s Jobs Ready Site may be seeing considerable growth in the near future.

Nora Colomer, writing for The Bond Buyer on the website bond buyer.com, states that the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority plans to sell $210 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to help Pratt Paper LLC build a mill to recycle waste paper and corrugated containers in Wapakoneta.

The unrated exempt facilities revenue bonds will be used to finance the construction and development of a 470,000 sq ft. paper mill facility in Wapakoneta. A logical site would be the approximately 142 acres the county commissioners recently approved for annexation by the city.

According to its website, the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority’s primary mission is “to provide for the conservation of air as a natural resource of the state by preventing or abating air pollution. It accomplishes this mission by helping finance air quality facilities for small and large businesses, utilities, government, and universities.

OAQDA has the authority to:

1. issue air quality revenue bonds, notes and refunding bonds;

2. make loans and grants to governmental agencies for...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.