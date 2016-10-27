Panel mulls responders' proposals

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Health and Safety and Finance committees came together Wednesday to discuss the needs of the fire and police departments.

Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh came to a Health and Safety Committee meeting on Oct. 4 to make that group aware of his department’s personnel, equipment and facility needs.

Following a report on that meeting in front of the full council, it was decided to have the Finance Committee sit in on the next meeting to provide input as far a budgeting. It was also noted at that council meeting that Police Chief Russell Hunlock had a request to add personnel on his agenda. The item was added to the agenda of the two-committee meeting.

Hunlock presented an overview of his department, which stated that he has 10 patrol officers, but added that those officers also perform other duties, such as school resource officer, for which the school district helps pay, and with the Grand Lake Drug Task Force.

Hunlock recommended the hiring of three part-time officers. These individuals could possibly be retired officers, so little training would be required.

The chief has budgeted enough for 2017 for a new officer, which will cover the cost of the three part-time positions.

The committees voted to recommend that a new pay ordinance be drafted, listing the new positions.

