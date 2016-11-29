OSU attack shows need for local planning

Monday’s attack at the Ohio State University campus in Columbus reinforces the reason for emergency management planning, regionally and locally.

At around 9:52 a.m., attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove his vehicle into a group of students on campus and then attacked several people with a butcher knife, OSU officials reported during a press conference Monday. An OSU police officer quickly responded and then shot and killed the attacker after he failed to comply.

During a press conference at OSU on Monday, Governor John Kasich praised the first responders who tended to the chaotic scene and reiterated the importance of emergency management planning.

“It is remarkable what these first responders did,” Kasich said. “There will be a lesson all across America and all the campuses across America about what you do when things like this happen.

“These tabletop exercises are not to be taken lightly. It’s the same way we feel about our high schools, our K through 12 schools, all of which need to be taken more seriously by everybody in the field.”

Auglaize County EMA Director Troy Anderson also noted that emergency preparedness is just as important to plan for locally.

“It shows why we’re doing the proactive portion of it here, practicing the drilling and working with all the agencies,” Anderson said.

