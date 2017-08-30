Organic may keep families on the farms

Could organic farming save the family farm? One local farmer believes so.

Jordan Settlage grew up on a conventional farm, but has switched over to organic on his own dairy farm. The reason he says is because he believes it to be healthier and wants to provide the heathiest meals for his family. Settlage grew up using pesticides and weed control like round-up and as he admits that he doesn't know if any of those chemicals that conventional farming uses make people sick. The point is he doesn't know and isn't willing to risk it.

"I don’t know if those things cause problems, but I know they caused issues with me before and I don’t want to be putting that out into the public,” Settlage said.

Settlage became an organic dairy farmer a few years ago and got involves with Organic Valley co-op because he was interested in becoming a grass feed natural dairy farmer and was certified organic by another company. According to Settlage he went to an Organic Valley procurement meeting on the day he got certified and was blown away by their practices.

Organic Valley is a farmer owned cooperative out of Wisconsin that has been growing and selling organic food for nearly 30 years. Organic Valley’s products range from milk and eggs to meat and vegetables.

To become certified as organic a farmer must meet certain USDA requirements such as getting certified by an accredited agency like Organic Valley and conform to and pass inspections that meet the requirements of organic farming.

"Being a new organic dairyman, understanding all the different rules and requirements, there is a learning curve that is rather steep and painful sometimes,” Settlage said. "But overall I say it's a lot more fun than conventional farming." . . .

