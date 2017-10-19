Optimists host annual show

The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club will hold its 14th Annual Arts and Craft Show

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wapakoneta High School.

Attendees can look forward to items such as Halloween and Christmas decorations, wreaths, handmade crocheted and knitted items, handmade soaps and candles and decorated sweatshirts and clothing, Craft Show Chairperson Bonnie Wurst said.

"There will be just a very large variety," she said.

The arts and craft show will be held in the cafeteria and gym. The cost for admission is $3. Entry will be through the front doors of the high school.

So far the show has 64 vendors, which is up from 58 last year.