Optimists aid sensory viewing

Families were able to attend Wapa Theatre Saturday for a sensory friendly viewing of the movie, Storks.

These sensory viewings are for children, teens and adults affected by autism, spectrum and sensory processing disorders, developmental or physical disabilities. During the film the lights are only dimmed and the sound is controlled. There is no silence policy and anyone can get up and walk around.

“It's very unique from a typical movie theater that you would go to," Jennifer Horman said. "It offers the family the opportunity to come together."

