Optimist craft show a success

The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club Arts and Craft Show brought many people out to Wapakoneta High School Saturday.

In the gym and cafeteria, there were several items up for sale. Chairperson Bonnie Wurst said she thought the items were wonderful. These included holiday decorations, stuffed animals, baked goods and more.

“It's so varied this year than it has been in some years past,” she said.

This event is a fundraiser for the club. Proceeds benefit area youth. Based on last year and the turnout this year, club members estimate they will bring in around $3,500 from the event.

See the full story in the Monday, Oct. 11 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.