One tough district

You know it's going to be a tough sectional when you have but two losses on your record going into the draw and only come away with a No. 3 seed.

Just ask Wapakoneta.

Despite coming into tournament draw weekend with a 17-2 record, Wapakoneta earned only a No. 3-seed in the 2017 OHSAA Boys Basketball Division II Ada District. The top three seeds - Ottawa-Glandorf, Upper Sandusky and Wapak - have combined for four losses in 58 games this season.

