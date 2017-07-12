Officials probe woman's death as suspicious

Sheriff Al Solomon and Waynesfield Police Chief Nathan Motter announced details today of an ongoing death investigation.

On July 8, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Waynesfield Township EMS was dispatched to 200 Karen St. in Waynesfield regarding an unresponsive female. Upon arrival a 35 year old female was found deceased inside the apartment. The female was identified as Erin M. Mulcahy, of that address, Solomon said in a news release.

Waynesfield Police and Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and began an investigation.

According to the release, the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation responded to the scene also.

An autopsy is being completed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

“Additional information will be released as we learn more and are able to report it. ” Sheriff Solomon commented.

The case remains under investigation.

