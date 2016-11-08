Officials probe racial incident allegations

Allegations of racial taunts and abuse have been levied by Trotwood-Madison against those in attendance at Harmon Field Saturday during the Wapakoneta/Trotwood-Madison OHSAA Division III high school football playoff game.

Wapakoneta City Schools Superintendent Keith Horner released a statement Tuesday morning.

"There were incidents reported and observed at the football game that we most certainly consider unacceptable," Horner said. "When we learned of these incidents, we acted quickly to address the issue if it was possible. We did not learn of all the reported incidents until well after the game.

"Our goal and hope now is to simply move forward and use this as a learning experience for our students."