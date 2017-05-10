Officials present State of City, County, Schools

The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce conducted the State of the City, County and Schools Luncheon at the Eagles on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., with Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, Auglaize County Commissioner John Bergman and Wapakoneta City Schools Superintendent Keith Horner as speakers.

Stinebaugh was first to speak at the luncheon. He said the city of Wapakoneta has 82 full-time employees in the nine different departments of the city, and then went on to speak of many of these departments.

