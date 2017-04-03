Oen has two dingers, 5 RBI to lead 'Skins

A venue change disrupted the Wapakoneta Redskins varsity softball team’s regular routine so it may have taken a few innings for the pitching and hitting to gain some footing.

Due to rains throughout the day Friday, coaches from both Wapakoneta and Parkway Saturday morning elected to move the game to the Panthers home field for Saturday afternoon.

The move may have slowed the Redskins, but they broke through with a big third inning as they captured their fourth win of the young season, 7-2, over Parkway.

