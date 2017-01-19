Not time to pay the players

There is an idea that has been floating around the last few years about how the NCAA should allow college athletes to be paid to play. I do not believe that any school or the NCAA should pay players to play. I do believe they should be allowed to make money on their name and likeness.

Student athletes do receive compensation in the form of a scholarship to their school of choice. On average a football scholarship ranges between $25,000 to 50,000 per year. That does not include all the other extras like room and board, medical insurance, disability insurance, personal finances, and finances for student athletes and their dependents who are under the poverty level. Not to mention that when they are done they will receive a degree and will be able to seek employment if their field of choice, which could lead to some really nice salaries.

