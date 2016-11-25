Not just another face in the crowd

Ohio Stadium in Columbus has been the home of Ohio State football for 94 years. For a third of that time, Tom Bodell has been there as an usher for his beloved Buckeyes on Saturday afternoons in the fall, helping ticket holders find their seats in Section 11C on the upper west side of The ‘Shoe.

Bodell, of rural Waynesfield, first got the job when a buddy of his - one of the self-styled Buckeye 4 Horsemen from northwest Ohio who took full advantage of the open-tailgate policy at Buckeye football games - submitted his name for an usher position. When the call came with the offer, Bodell reasoned he was going to the games anyway and said what the heck.

That was in 1985. Following a year as an usher stationed near the portal where the band marches into Ohio Stadium - “I couldn’t see anything from there,” he joked - Bodell snagged the spot in Section 11C, complete with a bird’s eye view of the hometown Buckeyes.

He’s been there ever since.

But after three decades of directing the Ohio State faithful to prime seats in the sky, Bodell is hanging up his badge after this season. He will be ushering his last when, in one of the most important and highly-anticipated college football games ever to be played at the ‘Shoe, Ohio State hosts arch-rival Michigan at Ohio Stadium Saturday.

The ‘Shoe has undergone any number of renovations and changes in the three decades Bodell has been ushering and watching Buckeyes games there, but one thing remains true today as it did in 1985, indeed as it has since 1922.

“Everybody waits until five minutes before kickoff to come into the stadium,” Bodell said with a laugh. Noting that he and the other Horsemen used to do the same thing in their heyday as tailgaters, he laughed again. “That’s never going to change.”

Bodell has never added up the number of games he’s attended at the ‘Shoe, as both an usher and full-throated member of Buckeye Nation, but he knows exactly how many he’s missed since he first got the ushering gig.

“Three,” Bodell said. “Three games. I missed one when we were moving, and two others when I had surgery four years ago. I really could have went to the second game after my surgery,” Bodell said with a twinkle in his eye, “but the wife said no, so I stayed home.”

Bodell and the Buckeyes go back quite a way before he began ushering at the ‘Shoe during the Reagan administration. Bodell was 20 when he and a friend made the trip from Auglaize County to Columbus to see the Buckeyes play the Wolverines in what became known as the Snow Bowl.

Bodell remembered that the weather was clear when he and his friend left Waynesfield that day, but that all changed as the kick-off approached. By the time the game got underway - over two hours late - the temperature was 10 degrees, winds were gusting at about 30 miles per hour and the snow was falling a rate of two inches per hour. Boy Scouts were recruited to help pull the tarp off the field and there were reports of fans building small fires in the stands to keep warm.

The two teams combined for 45 punts, 10 fumbles, and less than 50 yards in total offense in the blizzard. Michigan won the game, 9-3, with Bodell rooting for the Buckeyes while sitting behind the Wolverine bench.

To add insult to the injury of watching the Bucks lose, Bodell didn’t make it home until after noon the following day, having spent the night in a hotel lobby in Kenton and being detoured through Lima before making it home to Waynesfield. (Editor’s note: The Snow Bowl was played exactly 66 years ago today on Nov. 25, 1950.)

Bodell also hit the road with the Buckeyes and has seen them play in every original Big Ten venue over the years - save Minnesota - and was a face in the crowd at the 2003 Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, where Ohio State won a national championship with a 31-24 double overtime win over Miami.

Interestingly, Bodell received no pay as a usher at Ohio Stadium until this year. After filling out a ream of paperwork, Bodell and the other ushers started being compensated - for the first time - this fall at the princely rate of $8.10 an hour.

“I’ve asked them for back pay,” Bodell said, again with a grin, “but I’ve never heard back.”