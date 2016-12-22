No-shave effort helps battle cancer

For the second year, the Wapakoneta Police Department has made a special effort to raise breast cancer awareness by making a donation to St. Rita’s Medical Center.

In October and November, the department participated in a special fundraising effort by allowing officers and staff to grow facial hair, which is normally not permitted. Those who participate pay an entry fee, and several officers and staff who couldn’t or did not want to grow facial hair contributed funds as well. At the conclusion of the no-shave period, the department then holds an auction where people bid on shaving officers’ beards.

Police Chief Russel Hunlock said the fundraiser was spawned last year following his wife, Michelle Hunlock, being diagnosed with breast cancer. Michelle has since concluded treatments and is in remission, but the department has continued to have a heart for women’s wellness.

On Wednesday, Chief Hunlock presented a check for $1,000 to St. Rita’s Women’s Wellness Center. Jacque Daley-Perrin, president of the St. Rita’s Health Care Foundation, said the funds will be used to expand 3D mammography services for St. Rita’s.

