A nice night for a parade

The weather cooperated this year as the annual Halloween Parade — and the crowd — grew.

While the rain kept parade participants and watchers away last year, Thursday evening more than made up for it as the line of marchers, floats, political candidates and others stretched out for almost two hours of fun … and plenty of candy.

Unliike last year, there were fewer slashers and more “fun” characters.

Children along the route delighted in picking up candy that was tossed to them.

Making their way down West Auglaize Street were many parade favorites, such as TSC’s dog Flash, Ronald McDonald and any number of zombies, witches and assorted characters.

With an election coming up on Nov. 7, there was any number of candidates working the crowd, shaking hands and passing out flyers.

Five marching bands added... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.