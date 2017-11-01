New shop offers a hodgepodge

Shoppers will find a new stop on Auglaize Street in downtown Wapakoneta as Beauty Snaps and Memories opens its doors on Thursday. Located in Macky's Health Market, the shop offers an array of services that is sure to be one of kind.

Owner Rita Daugherty has mixed antiques, cosmetics, and photography into one cohesive business. "What I've done is put all of the things that I enjoy and that I know into one business," Daugherty said. "It's one of those hodgepodge type of stores."

While it's hard to say if Beauty Snaps has one specific focus, a main tenant of the business will be glamour shots. The store features two prop backgrounds, and a Kodak kiosk machine to print photographs in-house. Daugherty will also be... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.