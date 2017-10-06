New salon is a dream come true
By:
Dave Vorhees
Friday, October 6, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
A new business has opened in Wapakoneta and for Ashley Green it's a dream come true.
“I wanted to start the business because this has been my dream since I graduated beauty school 6 years ago,” Green said. “I always knew I wanted to run my own business and have my own hair salon one day.”
Green said bringing Brailyn's Hair Studio to fruition was not exceptionally difficult. She already had a plan and... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Category: