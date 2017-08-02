Museum theft updated
Wapakoneta police Chief Russel Hunlock told the Wapakoneta Daily News in an interview Wednesday morning that they are following up some leads in the investigation of Friday night’s break-in at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum.
"Whoever did this is very good at what they do,” Hunlock said. "We can rule out that some local people who are addicted to drugs and looking for a quick score. These people knew what they were doing and knew exactly what they wanted.”
According to Hunlock the police department responded to the museum within a couple of minutes after getting the call just before midnight. He also said that there was a significant delay between the time the alarm was sounded and the police received the call from the alarm company.
Hunlock said the police feel the thief left the museum from a different exit than what they used to enter the building.
For more on information on this pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Category: