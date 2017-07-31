Museum theft shocks community

The theft of the gold lunar module gifted to Neil Armstrong by a French newspaper sent shockwaves through the community over the weekend.

The five-inch high 18-karat gold replica was stolen from the Armstrong Air & Space Museum shortly before midnight Friday, when police responded to an alarm and found the case that enclosed the artifact empty. Entry to the building had been made through the front door, the lock of which apparently had been picked.

“There was no damage to the front door,” Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said. “The lock was picked and they did not spend much time in the museum. They knew exactly what they wanted and went for it and got out.”

The replica was on display on the upper level of the museum, right before the ramp leading to the theater.

According to the collectspace.com website, the gold replica lunar module was one of just three crafted by the jeweler Cartier and presented by the readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro to Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins during their post-flight visit to Paris in October 1969. The models replicated many of the details on Eagle, the lunar module that Armstrong and Aldrin flew to a landing on July 20, 1969.

Each model also had a hidden microfilm roll secreted under the descent stage engine with the names of the newspaper's subscribers and supporters who underwrote the presentation of the three replicas.

The Collins family sold their replica at auction in 2003 for $56,000. Wapakoneta Police Chief said in a news release that the value of Armstrong’s replica cannot be determined. Stinebaugh said its value is beyond money.

“For us it has nothing to do with dollar value, but everything to do with a priceless piece that is, for now, not there,” Stinebaugh said. “It’s a sad day for the Armstrong family, Ohio History Connection, the museum and the community,” Stinebaugh said. “It’s a shame.”

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum placed the following statement on its Facebook page...

