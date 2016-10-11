Museum hosts Day of Discovery

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum held its annual Day of Discovery on Monday.

The day falls on Columbus Day. Guests to the museum were invited to complete a scavenger hunt. This included finding objects around the museum and served as a way to highlight all that it offers.

“Kids sometimes run past things that are interesting but not flashy,” Museum Educator Jason Swiatkowski said.

Swiatkowski was seated in the front hall of the museum to give a lesson on solar sails. Since the sun gives off a lot of light, it can be used to put pressure on these solar sails to propel spacecraft, he said.

