Museum hosts Cosmic Christmas

There may not be any snow on the ground, but winter will arrive at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum Thursday afternoon as Cosmic Christmas returns to the museum for the third consecutive year.

Guests are invited to the Wapakoneta museum from 4-6 p.m. to take part in a variety of holiday themed events and activities set up in and around exhibits.

"We want to give people the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in a unique way," Outreach and Public Program Educator Olivia Nelson said about the event, which will see the museum transformed into a winter wonderland. "Where else can you see Santa and then turn around and see the Mars rover?"

Museum educators will host a story time, where children will get to hear "The Mitten," which will then be followed by the opportunity for kids to make their very own mitten-themed craft.

Santa Claus will even make an appearance, and will be available to take pictures.

Visitors will also be able to take regular tours, with the added touch of holiday music and complimentary hot chocolate.

The museum's transformation from space age to holidays makes for a...

