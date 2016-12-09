Museum hosts Cosmic Christmas
By:
TOM WEHRHAHN
Friday, December 9, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
From Christmas decorations to participating in a “snowball war,” Cosmic Christmas offered a unique opportunity to see all the Armstrong Air and Space Museum has to offer.
First up was an ornament station, where children and parents could make a keepsake ornament to take home. Volunteers were available to help, if needed.
Next up was the “Snowball war,” in which children could launch marshmallows on a variety of catapults and trebuchets at a space-themed mural on the classroom wall.
Following the activities, hot chocolate and cookies were served, along with a chance to chat with Santa Claus. The visit with Santa Claus also included a photo op and another keepsake of your visit.
