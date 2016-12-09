Museum hosts Cosmic Christmas

From Christmas decorations to participating in a “snowball war,” Cosmic Christmas offered a unique opportunity to see all the Armstrong Air and Space Museum has to offer.

First up was an ornament station, where children and parents could make a keepsake ornament to take home. Volunteers were available to help, if needed.

Next up was the “Snowball war,” in which children could launch marshmallows on a variety of catapults and trebuchets at a space-themed mural on the classroom wall.

Following the activities, hot chocolate and cookies were served, along with a chance to chat with Santa Claus. The visit with Santa Claus also included a photo op and another keepsake of your visit.

