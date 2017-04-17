Museum has plans to expand facility

Since the Armstrong Air and Space Museum was the host of The Greater Grand Lake Region (GGLR) Visitors Center Annual Awards Luncheon on April 13, museum personnel spoke on the impact of the museum on area tourism, as well as expansion plans for the future.

Museum Director Chris Burton spoke about the museum impact. The museum saw over 36,000 visitors last year, which was an increase from previous years.

For the full story, see Monday's edition of the WDN.