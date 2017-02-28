Murder mystery dinner a hit

The Wapakoneta High School Theatre Arts Club’s Roaring 20's Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre was a success, according to Club Director Nikki Barger.

67 people attended on Friday evening, and 87 attended the event on Saturday. The dinner theatre took place in the Eagles Upstairs Club Room, which was transformed into a 1920s speakeasy. Many audience members dressed in 1920s costumes to enjoy the night's festivities, which included a buffet-style dinner, dessert time and non-alcoholic open bar.

Barger, also an intervention specialist at WHS, credited the success to the 16 student actors, who were able to have a lot of fun with the theatre, even in preparation.

“We did a soft run on Thursday with just their friends without dinner, they just went through and we had a different murder, and they did amazing,” Barger said. She added the students really enjoyed themselves with the improvisational and interactive nature of the dinner.

