Moyler, Fisher earn more honors

The honors keep rolling in for Wapakoneta softball players Blasia Moyler and Megan Fisher.

On Tuesday, the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association named Moyler has a First Team All-Ohio player, while Fisher earned Second Team All-Ohio honors.

Moyler earned her spot on the First Team for both standing at the plate and squatting behind it. Her prowess with the bat included 14 homers, 58 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 25 regular season and tournament games, while Moyler batted an even .725 against Western Buckeye League opponents. As a catcher, Moyler committed but one error in 205 total chances for a remarkable .995 fielding percentage.

Fisher was also very impressive in earning her the All-Ohio team accolades a she went 16-4 in the circle over the course of the year — including exhibition games — and was a perfect 9-0 in Western Buckeye League play as a pitcher with a jaw-dropping 0.264 ERA. Fisher also did it at the plate as a lead-off hitter for Redskins' coach Bill Sammons as she collect 46 hits and scored 45 runs.

Both Moyler and Fisher will be taking their on-field talents to the next level as Moyler will be attending Saginaw Valley State University starting this fall, while Fisher will be attending the University of Findlay, also this fall. Both expect to be on the diamond next spring for the Cardinals and the the Oilers, respectively.