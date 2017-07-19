Moon Fest brings new activities

It's Summer Moon Fest time of the year again as the city celebrates the landing of Wapakoneta's Neil Armstrong on the moon on July 20, 1969. Every year the Armstrong Air and Space Museum and the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce join forces to celebrate this historic and monumental event. There will be all kinds of event and entertainment for those who wish to join in the celebration and festivities. From a scholarship pageant to live music and laser light shows this year, downtown events will have something for everyone...

See what else is happening at the Summer Moon Fest in Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.