Moon City cuts ribbon as bookings rise

Wapakoneta is breaking into the entertainment industry, as a brand new venue for live music, comedy, banquets, and weddings celebrated its grand opening this week.

Moon City Music and Event Center cut the ribbon in their main event space on Friday, officially joining the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce.

And according to Lori Lambert, they're getting off to a quick start since hosting their first events in October.

"We're already booking into 2019," she said. "so that's a good sign."

The multi-purpose venue has already hosted two weddings, a bluegrass band, and a comedy act out of New York City.

"The bluegrass shows are going over very well. We're pulling people out of Dayton," Lambert said. "And the comedy show went really well, so everyone seems to like it."

Lambert saw the need for the business while working at the neighboring Best Western hotel.

"I was taking reservations all of the time and people were asking for meeting space that was located on I-75, and they needed good function and accessibility," Lambert said. "So that's where I saw the need."

The location will also come in handy when booking acts and bringing in bus tours. "Because we're located on I-75, we're a good pick up date for the bands that are coming through," she said, "so I can get some really good ones."

But Lambert and her husband, Brad, aren't limiting...

