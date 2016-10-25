Monsters tear through neighborhood

Monsters of all kinds came out to the Wapakoneta YMCA’s Fifth Annual Monster Dash 5K and Little Monster 1-Miler on Monday night.

The 5K is designed primarily for the Y’s Couch to 5K program, which helps participants train for a 5K. YMCA Healthy Living Coordinator Kelly Duff said the Monster Dash is a good starter race for people who aren’t experienced runners.

“It’s kind of in relation to that to help individuals that are just learning how to run or starting to run,” Duff said. “We ask members of the community to come in and kind of support that group of participants.”

