Modern haircut with a classic feel

Wapakoneta may be a city but it has a small town feel to it. The people who make up the city are very caring; they support each other and all that involves the betterment of Wapakoneta. These people are one of the reasons the city has that small-town feel and that sentiment is felt stronger within the two barbershops in downtown Wapakoneta.

When a person first steps into Lloyd's Barbershop at 122 W. Auglaize St., we might be reminded of Floyd’s Barbershop from "The Andy Griffith Show." This should come to no surprise as there has been a barbershop in that location for nearly 48 years. According to owner Lloyd Hinshaw, he acquired the shop from the previous owner Don Brown some 25 years ago.

Generations of Wapakoneta citizens have sat in the lone barber’s chair in Lloyd’s Barbershop to get a trim. Hinshaw himself has been cutting hair for nearly 50 years, the last 25 in Wapakoneta, another 21 years in Cridersville and in Lima and Dayton before that.

