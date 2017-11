LIMA — The Minster Wildcats defeated St. Paul 40-7 on Friday at Lima Senior's Spartan Stadium in the Division VII state semfinals of the OHSAA football playoffs.

Minster is now 10-4 on the season. They advance to the Division VII championship against either Cuyahoga Heights or Danville. That game will be played either Thursday at 7:30 or Friday at 10 a.m., 3 p.m., or 8 p.m.