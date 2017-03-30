Message centers on  'I am the resurrection'

The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association held its fifth Lenten Lunch service Wednesday, with the focus on “I am the resurrection and the life.” This week the services were delivered by Pastor John Foster of the Salem United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta.

Pastor Foster’s topic kept with the ongoing “I Am” theme that is the focus of this years cooperative effort. Pastor Foster talked about that statement that Jesus Christ made to Martha, the sister of Lazarus. Lazarus was a friend of Jesus who passed some four days prior to Jesus’ visit. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead to show his power over death itself and to prove the existence of life after death.

