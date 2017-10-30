Mercy Unlimited thrift store gets makeover

Mercy Unlimited has a new look, just in time for the Holiday Open House coming up layer in the week.

The new look also welcomes the new management team of Donita Brenneman and Carrie Newfer.

In addition to rearranging the center of the store to a more simplified and customer-friendly look, two new sections were added.

The “Treasure Box” will feature new items, unique pieces, brand name clothing and purses as well as jewelry.

The “Be Still” library offers comfortable seating, a variety of books and a children’s corner, where young ones can read or color.

Mercy Unlimited will be kicking off the celebration Wednesday and continue... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.