Members wanted to minimize city waste

The Wapakoneta City Council recently began a review of the various committees and commissions that aid in the operation of the city. One of those committees is of special interest to one of its founding members.

The Waste Minimization Committee was founded in 1992, and At-Large Councilwoman Rachel Barber says she is actively recruiting members.

Barber noted at Monday’s meeting of the city council that many terms on several committees have expired and/or been allowed to remain vacant.

Mayor Stinebaugh explained that, although filling these positions is important, this responsibility will be placed on the bottom of his to do list.

Barber said Tuesday that since her return to council in 2014. she has repeatedly inquired about the declining activities and membership of the Minimization Committee. Although a number of councilors re-appointed members to the group in 2014 and 2015, the committee never reorganized . . .

