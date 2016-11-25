McMurray sentenced to 13 years

A woman who committed child abuse which was — even in the words of her defense attorney — “atrocious” received a 13-year prison sentence Wednesday.

Amy McMurray, 41, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, both second-degree felonies. She was also indicted on one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony, but it was dismissed as part of the negotiated plea agreement.

Judge Frederick Pepple said during the sentencing hearing that McMurray allowed Benjamin Shinn, already a registered sex offender at the time of the offense, to repeatedly molest her daughter, and even assisted him in doing so, even though she was aware of Shinn’s previous victimization of her daughter. On May 4, Shinn was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in the situation.

Pepple said he seriously considered giving McMurray the maximum sentence but refrained from doing so because of the mitigation presented in the reports given to the court.

McMurray will serve her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender in every county she lives, works and goes to school in for a period of 25 years.

