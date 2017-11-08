Mayor, council, trustee, issues results released

Only nine votes — although still unofficial — separated the final tally, Buckland Mayor Tim Detty was victorious in keeping his seat from challenger Dan Lambert, 58-47.

In probably the most contested race in the area, seven people vied for four seats available on Buckland’s Village Council. The four winners were incumbents Savanna Freytag, Jay Miller and Leann Rich and newcomer Scott May.

In Cridersville, the four write-in winners for village council were Paul Lynch, John J. McDonald, Dorance Thompson and Eric M. West.

In Waynesfield, the winners of council seats were Ronda Knox, Robert Evan Neeley, Scott Newland and Vicki Zimmerman.

In Duchouquet Township, Dwight Steinke and Rick Place were the victors in the trustee race.

In Logan Township, Sam Kellerman and Anthony Lochard won that trustee race.

In Wayne Township...